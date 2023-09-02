Aviva PLC Increases Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of American Water Works worth $21,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 296.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $137.80 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.08%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.