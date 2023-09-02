TCTC Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $20,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE MRK traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $109.84. 4,941,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,707,466. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $278.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.03, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

View Our Latest Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.