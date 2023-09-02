TCTC Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $38,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $3.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.30. 6,663,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,964,146. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $306.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.03.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

