Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,227 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 1.5% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of NIKE by 364.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,240 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. OTR Global lowered shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.68.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,332 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,359,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,900,115. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

