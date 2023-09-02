Gallacher Capital Management LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,025 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 193,635 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $8.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $485.09. 46,383,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,753,336. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 265,160 shares of company stock worth $111,896,658. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.70.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

