Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Buys 61,704 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 771.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,704 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.5% of Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Shayne & CO. LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Bank of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.39.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,228,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,679,520. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

