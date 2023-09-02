Miramar Capital LLC Has $303,000 Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Miramar Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10,648,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 106,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,375,000 after buying an additional 106,484 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.2% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 25,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,629,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $557.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $543.57. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $609.85. The stock has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Credit Suisse Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

