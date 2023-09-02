WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,739 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 18.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in EOG Resources by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after purchasing an additional 126,454 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in EOG Resources by 6.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,819 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $130.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.57. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,594 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

