Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Sells 231 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.0% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,838,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,683,456. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day moving average of $65.92. The company has a market cap of $129.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $59.71 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

