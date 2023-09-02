Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.5% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.52. 14,843,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,970,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.30. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.43.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

