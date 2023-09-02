Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $435.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $443.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.20. The company has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $421.73 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.40.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

