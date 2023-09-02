Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,028 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 30,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 92,986 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 30.5% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 54,389 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 87,176 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 58,133 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.00. 4,747,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,260,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.08.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

