Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,802 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,538 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,028 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 145,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 608,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $60,944,000 after acquiring an additional 109,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE DIS traded down $2.04 on Friday, reaching $81.64. The company had a trading volume of 27,701,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,966,163. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.12 and its 200-day moving average is $93.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.53 and a 1-year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

