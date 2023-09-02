Miramar Capital LLC Has $7.73 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 2.0% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.18.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.01. 1,217,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $174.74. The company has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.89.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

