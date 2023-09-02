KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC raised its stake in KLA by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 34,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in KLA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $1,898,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in KLA by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,600,000 after purchasing an additional 25,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,486 shares of company stock worth $21,817,465. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.50.

KLA Stock Up 1.0 %

KLAC stock traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $507.02. The company had a trading volume of 657,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $517.30. The company has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.43.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

