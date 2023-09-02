HRT Financial LP Invests $35.88 Million in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 340,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,884,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.13% of Global Payments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,322,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,183,000 after buying an additional 791,610 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Global Payments by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,850,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after buying an additional 752,651 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,323,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,800,000 after buying an additional 50,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global Payments by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after buying an additional 1,018,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.63.

NYSE:GPN traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,996,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,912. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $136.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

