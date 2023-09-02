HRT Financial LP Acquires 403,738 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 571.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,422 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,738 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up about 0.6% of HRT Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $47,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.42.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP traded up $3.11 on Friday, reaching $122.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,398,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,869,870. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.24 and a 200-day moving average of $106.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $146.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

