HRT Financial LP Buys 318,947 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 110.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,947 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises about 0.6% of HRT Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. HRT Financial LP owned 0.08% of Activision Blizzard worth $51,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.2% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 66,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2,955.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 35.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 39,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 62,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Roth Capital cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Roth Mkm cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.04. 4,609,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,494,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.54. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $93.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

About Activision Blizzard

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.