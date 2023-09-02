Aviva PLC Cuts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.14% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $22,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $116.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.15 and its 200 day moving average is $114.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $128.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.