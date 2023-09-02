Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127,812 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Deere & Company worth $272,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.53.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,580 shares of company stock worth $34,799,115. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $7.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $418.90. 1,249,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,041. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $328.62 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $122.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

