Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Increases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,551 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.75. 1,484,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,951. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.23.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

