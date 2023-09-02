TCTC Holdings LLC Purchases 1,725 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,589,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 21.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,772,000 after purchasing an additional 27,229 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Zoetis by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 25.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.07. The firm has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.