The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Lifted by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.3% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,126,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,275,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $364.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.22.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,813.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total transaction of $1,775,885.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,107.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,813.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

