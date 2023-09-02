TCTC Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,083,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,843 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.8% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $44,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 49,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 55,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PFE traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.78. The stock had a trading volume of 17,522,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,140,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.