Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $13.39 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.5% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.84. 4,941,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,707,466. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.85 and its 200 day moving average is $110.39. The firm has a market cap of $278.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

