Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,166 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 31,580 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 322,749 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 51,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,703,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $88,308,000 after purchasing an additional 191,100 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 286,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,340,065. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 4.2 %

INTC stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.61. The company had a trading volume of 43,808,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,030,734. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The company has a market cap of $153.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -227.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

