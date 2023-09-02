Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $12.39 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.4% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.30. 6,663,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,964,146. The company has a market capitalization of $306.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.46 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.64 and a 200 day moving average of $160.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.