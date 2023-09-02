The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.5% in the first quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 417,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,895,000 after purchasing an additional 48,738 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 35,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 282,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 9.0% in the first quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.31. 11,262,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,873,637. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.31.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on KO. Wedbush increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

