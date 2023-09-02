Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.8% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $148.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,357,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,526. The firm has a market cap of $261.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

