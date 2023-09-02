Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 300 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Philadelphia Trust Co. trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of MDLZ traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,284,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035,304. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.78. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

