Prudential PLC Grows Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $237,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 138.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.79.

Chubb Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CB opened at $203.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.83 and its 200 day moving average is $197.85. The company has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,275. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.