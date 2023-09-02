Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 104.9% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 102,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 618,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 104,815 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 840.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 249,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 222,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,846,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,546 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

