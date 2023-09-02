Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $86,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,016,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,064,433,000 after acquiring an additional 417,836 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $63.57 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.29 and a 52-week high of $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.28. The firm has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.