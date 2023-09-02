WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $2.19 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,383 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ opened at $34.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

