American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder International Group American bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,739,975 shares of company stock worth $1,395,423,079. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.37%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

