Sei Investments Co. Has $55.25 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,556 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 27,930 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $55,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.6% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 402,002 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,860,000 after buying an additional 161,295 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $98.00 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.08. The stock has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

