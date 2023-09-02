Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.6% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $3,105,677,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,208,055,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after buying an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,391,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 720,823 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $557.22. 1,015,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,869. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $538.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $543.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

