TCTC Holdings LLC Acquires 681 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 378.0% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 130,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 103,136 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,184.7% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 81,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 75,373 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 52,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 559.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 760,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,133,000 after acquiring an additional 645,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $763,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.3 %

CL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,412,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,738,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.75 and its 200-day moving average is $75.85.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

