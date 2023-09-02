Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $279,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,430 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,582 shares of company stock worth $1,412,594 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $130.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.46 and a 200-day moving average of $117.86.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

