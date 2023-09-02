Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,824 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Moody’s by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 352,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,996,000 after buying an additional 36,725 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Moody’s by 34.5% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 132,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,431,000 after acquiring an additional 33,863 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in Moody’s by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 8,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total transaction of $99,049.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,124,939.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total transaction of $99,049.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,124,939.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $931,718.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,870.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,483 shares of company stock worth $8,360,390 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.53.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $339.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $363.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $343.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

