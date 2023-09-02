Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $795,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 49.4% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,570,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

