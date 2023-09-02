Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 9,348 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 678,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,348 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.37% of Moody’s worth $207,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $339.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $363.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $343.08 and its 200 day moving average is $320.15.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $844,305.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,476,290.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $931,718.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,870.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total transaction of $844,305.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,476,290.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,483 shares of company stock worth $8,360,390 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.53.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

