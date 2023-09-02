Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Holdings Lowered by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA opened at $275.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $269.49 and a 12-month high of $343.47.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

PSA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.50.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

