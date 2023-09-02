Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,335,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 269,037 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Truist Financial worth $45,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,598,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,013,340,000 after buying an additional 134,870 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 55.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,827,000 after buying an additional 7,635,573 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,671,000 after buying an additional 5,504,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,195,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,063,000 after buying an additional 1,068,032 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TFC opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

