TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 365 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,678,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,535 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.43.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,843,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,970,918. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.30. The company has a market capitalization of $454.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

