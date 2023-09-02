TCTC Holdings LLC Has $13.12 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after purchasing an additional 85,809 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,281,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $846,968,000 after acquiring an additional 821,891 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,119,000 after acquiring an additional 123,745 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.96. 3,027,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,320. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $89.40 and a 1-year high of $149.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,612. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

