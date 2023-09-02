TCTC Holdings LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $180.11. 4,970,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,065,974. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.44. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

