TCTC Holdings LLC Has $3.83 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,276. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

