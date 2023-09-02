AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 464,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $14.65. 20,292,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,073,703. The stock has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

