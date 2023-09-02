Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 200 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Philadelphia Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.75. 1,484,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,951. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.05 and a 200 day moving average of $225.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $105.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

